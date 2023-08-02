Female Basketball Academy

Teams participate in the NCAA College Basketball Academy on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

 Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Divine Bourrage took off her sneakers and switched into a more comfortable pair of slides. It had been a long four days at a milestone event for women's basketball.

Bourrage, who is one of the top 50 players in the high school class of 2025, was among hundreds of players and others at the NCAA's first College Basketball Academy for female players, held over the weekend in Memphis. And she took full advantage.

