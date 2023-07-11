Wales US Soccer

The United States team celebrates a win against Wales during a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off match Sunday, July 9, 2023, in San Jose, Calif.

 Associated Press

A group of players across the globe asked FIFA late last year to increase the prize money for this summer's Women's World Cup. There had been pleas from the women to boost those funds before, but this time it was different.

The players not only wanted a prize pool equal with the men's World Cup, they also sought a guarantee that a percentage of the prize money would go directly to the players themselves.

