Astros Pirates Baseball

The pitch clock counts down as Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana waits for a pitch from Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Pittsburgh.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Home plate used to be a place where the sociable Brandon Crawford would touch base with catchers and umpires.

Just a casual conversation to catch up: How's the family? What's up? That sort of thing.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus