Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Saturday. Strongest winds for Cheyenne may occur between midnight and 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * WIND...West to northwest 25 to 35 MPH with frequent gusts greater than 50 MPH this afternoon. The strongest winds are expected along and west of Interstate 25. West to northwest winds 20 to 25 MPH, gusts between 35 to 40 mph Saturday. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
