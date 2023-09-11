Bengals Browns Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.

 Associated Press

Several NFL teams looked like they needed more preseason work. Some seemed unstoppable.

It's only one game, so don't rush to judge.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus