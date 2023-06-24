What do 9-year-olds need to know about sexual activity or gender fluidity? For most parents, the answer is, “Whatever I choose to tell them at home.”

But for millions of parents, that’s not an option. Their school districts are ignoring their wishes and engaging in conversations about these sensitive and intimate issues — often without the knowledge or consent of parents.

Kira Davis is the author of “Drawing Lines: Why Conservatives Must Begin to Battle Fiercely in the Arena of Ideas” and the host of “Just Listen to Yourself” podcast. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

