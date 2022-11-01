Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 13 of 25 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 27-17 victory over visiting Green Bay. Allen also rushed for 49 yards on six carries. He was sacked twice for losses totaling two yards.

Allen played all 59 of Buffalo’s offensive snaps.


