With attendance limitations lifted for the first time since 2019, University of Wyoming football fans had an impressive showing Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. And thanks to some late-game heroics, they were sent home satisfied.
A near-sellout crowd packed the home of the Cowboys a 19-16 win over Montana State, with the official attendance recorded at 27,007.
“It felt really good,” senior running back Xazavian Valladay said. “The most important thing was just having the fans back. The electrifying atmosphere, I definitely missed that.
“Playing another game at home and kicking it off right on our season opener with a Stripe Out, and just seeing all the emotions going up, and everyone having the excitement that it was our first game ... football season is finally here. There were a lot of emotions today, and I’m very happy that we got a victory.”
Following a 2020 season in which attendance was initially capped at 7,000 for UW home games, then dropped to 5,000 later in the year, senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt said it was a welcome sight to see the stands full once again.
“It was unbelievable,” he said. “We all talk about last year being the COVID year and how it was a horror story and all that stuff, and it truly was. It’s weird going out there and trying to play a football game without fans. You don’t feel that energy like you did today, especially today.
“I’ve been here a long time, and man, did we fill up those seats and were we loud. It was awesome to see everything, the Stripe Out, everything like that. It was unbelievable. The fans are everything for this team, and they just make playing this game so much better.”
Family reunion
Saturday’s game marked the return of a familiar face to Laramie, albeit in an unfamiliar position.
Brent Vigen, who spent the past seven seasons as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator, made his head coaching debut on the sidelines for Montana State.
Both Valladay and junior quarterback Sean Chambers acknowledged it was unusual seeing him across the field wearing the blue and gold of MSU.
“I told him before the game, ‘I never thought a day in my life that this would end up happening,’” Valladay said. “It was just like a family reunion today, but it’s always love at the end of the day. Credit to Montana State. They put their best foot forward, and we did the same as well. But, it’s always love for Coach Vigen.”
Added Chambers: “It was definitely strange, but I think we both did a good job of keeping it professional. He’s leading his team over there, and I’m trying to help lead my team. I think we did a good job.
“We met at midfield before the game and it was good to see him. Looking across (during the game), it just looked weird. In my time here he’d never been on the sidelines coaching, even in practices and stuff, so it was kind of unique.”
Early exit
The Cowboys ran into adversity almost instantly Saturday, with starting cornerback Azizi Hearn being ejected for targeting less than six minutes into the contest. They managed to weather the storm, however, thanks to the play of his replacement.
Cam Stone stepped in and forced UW’s only turnover — a fumble recovered by Chad Muma — moments after taking over for Hearn, while also adding a pair of tackles.
“He had begun to practice much better the last week and a half,” Bohl said. “We were going to insert him in the game, but obviously when Azizi got called for targeting he played a lot — and I thought he played pretty doggone well. He caused a fumble, they tested him on some fades, there are some things he can improve on, but we feel really good about him moving forward.”
Another FCS close call
The near-upset at the hands of Montana State was hardly UW’s first close call against an FCS opponent in recent memory. The Cowboys edged out Idaho 21-16 in 2019, and skated past Wofford 17-14 the previous year.
Eberhardt isn’t sure of the reason behind these early-season scares, but notes the Pokes accomplished what they ultimately set out to do: secure a victory.
“I couldn’t tell you what it is,” he said. “I’m not making excuses, but first game, Vigen and (former UW linebacker) Adam Pilapil ... both of them knowing our entire team how they did, maybe it was that. But, at the end of the day, you have to go 1-0.
“Whether it looks pretty or whether it doesn’t, getting a win at the end of the day is what we need to do. That’s what we came here to do, and that’s what we did. We’ll be able to look at the film and see things we missed, but 1-0, that’s all we needed.”
While MSU gave the Cowboys a scare, they did avoid a similar fate some of their Mountain West brethren endured at the hands of FCS foes. UNLV fell to Eastern Washington 35-33 in overtime Thursday, while Colorado State was walloped 42-23 by South Dakota State on Friday.
Fresh look
The Cowboys kicked off their 2021 campaign in style, breaking out alternate uniforms for the first time during the Craig Bohl era.
UW donned gold tops with white pants and helmets for Saturday’s game. The last time the Pokes wore alternate uniforms was 2013, Dave Christensen’s final season at the helm of the program.
“I’ve been here for a very long time, and never did I ever, ever, ever think that would happen,” Eberhardt said. “To see that happen, I think it showed a lot of trust that Bohl has with us now as a team. They believe in us, so that was an extra little boost. I kind of liked it, I’m not going to lie. I liked the gold and the all white. I think it looked pretty clean out there.”