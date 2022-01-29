Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns during the Bills 42-36 overtime loss Sunday at Kansas City. He also rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries. Allen played all 64 of Buffalo’s offense snaps, and was sacked twice for losses of 16 yards.
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end spent the season on the Titans’ practice squad. Tennessee signed him to a reserve/futures contract Monday.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver spent the season on the Bills’ practice squad. Buffalo signed him to a reserve/futures contract Monday.
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams’ practice squad.
Brian Hill, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year running back is on San Francisco’s practice squad.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker had one special teams tackle during the 49ers’ 13-10 win Saturday at Green Bay. Nzeocha played 20 special teams snaps (87%).
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker had a team-best eight tackles (six solo and one for loss) and an interception during the Bengals’ 19-16 win Saturday at Tennessee. His interception gave Cincinnati the football back to set up its eventual game-winning drive.
Wilson played all 53 defensive snaps and another five on special teams (19%).