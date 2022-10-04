Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 19 of 36 passes for 213 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Buffalo’s 23-20 come-from-behind win at Baltimore. Buffalo trailed by 17 points. Allen was sacked once for a loss of 12 yards. He also carried the ball 11 times for 70 yards and a touchdown. Allen played all 64 of the Bills’ offensive snaps.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 113 of 168 passes for 1,227 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in four games this season. He has been sacked eight times for losses of 39 yards. Allen has carried the football 30 times for 183 yards and two scores. He has fumbled four times and lost one.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and recorded a solo tackle and a pass defensed during the Eagles’ 29-21 victory over visiting Jacksonville. Epps played all 47 defensive snaps and nine more on special teams (38%). He has 22 tackles (13 solo) and a pass breakup in four games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year safety started and posted two solo tackles during San Francisco’s 24-9 win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Gipson played all 74 of the 49ers’ defensive snaps. He has 11 tackles (nine solo) and an interception in four games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end came off the bench and played during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to Minnesota on Sunday morning in London. He had a solo tackle on Minnesota’s first drive, but it was ruled a no-play due to defensive offside. Granderson played four defensive snaps (6%) and one on special teams (3%). He has eight tackles (three solo) in four games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Minnesota Vikings: The tight end was signed to Minnesota’s practice squad Sept. 27.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker played, but did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 29-21 loss at Philadelphia. Muma played two defensive snaps (2%) and 16 more on special teams (67%). He has four tackles (one solo) in four games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and finished with four tackles (three solo) during Denver’s 32-23 loss at Las Vegas. Purcell played 35 snaps on defense (47%) and 12 on special teams (38%). He has 12 tackles (six solo), a sack and a safety in four games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center was placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury he suffered during Washington’s Sept. 18 loss at Detroit. Roullier is expected to have season-ending surgery, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and notched seven tackles (four solo and one for loss) during the Bengals’ 27-15 win over visiting Miami on Thursday night. Wilson played all 64 defensive snaps, and five more (18%) on special teams. He has 26 tackles (13 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in four games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench for the Jaguars during a 29-21 loss at Philadelphia. He had a pair of solo tackles while playing 16 snaps on special teams (67%). Wingard has five tackles (three solo) in four games this season. All of his tackles have been on special teams.