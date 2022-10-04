Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 19 of 36 passes for 213 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Buffalo’s 23-20 come-from-behind win at Baltimore. Buffalo trailed by 17 points. Allen was sacked once for a loss of 12 yards. He also carried the ball 11 times for 70 yards and a touchdown. Allen played all 64 of the Bills’ offensive snaps.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 113 of 168 passes for 1,227 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in four games this season. He has been sacked eight times for losses of 39 yards. Allen has carried the football 30 times for 183 yards and two scores. He has fumbled four times and lost one.

