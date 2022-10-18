Bills Chiefs Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Peter Aiken/AP

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns during the Bills’ 24-20 victory at Kansas City. Allen’s final touchdown pass was a 14-yarder to Dawson Knox that gave Buffalo a 24-20 lead with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining. He also rushed for 32 yards on 12 carries.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder played all 73 of the Bills’ offensive snaps.

