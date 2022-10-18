...RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FOR FWZS 418...419...429...
430...431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430...431...432 AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...432 AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. a
Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch
is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 436. Fire weather zone 437.
Fire weather zone 430. Fire weather zone 431. Fire weather
zone 432. Fire weather zone 433.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Stronger
west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely
Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...14 to 16 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent
expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns during the Bills’ 24-20 victory at Kansas City. Allen’s final touchdown pass was a 14-yarder to Dawson Knox that gave Buffalo a 24-20 lead with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining. He also rushed for 32 yards on 12 carries.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder played all 73 of the Bills’ offensive snaps.
Allen has completed 160 of 239 passes for 1,980 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season. He has been sacked nine times for losses of 50 yards. Allen has carried the football 47 times for 257 yards and two scores. He has fumbled five times and lost two.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and tallied five tackles (all solo) and a pass defensed during the Eagles’ 26-17 victory over visiting Dallas. Epps has played 67 snaps on defense (100%) and 10 more on special teams (42%). He has played all 390 of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps this season.
Epps has posted 33 tackles (23 solo) and three pass breakups in six games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on the Bills’ practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year safety started and had nine tackles (seven solo) during the 49ers’ 28-14 loss at Atlanta. Gipson played 57 defensive snaps (98%) and one on special teams (5%). He has 23 tackles (18 solo), half a sack and an interception in six games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end came off the bench, but did not record any statistics during New Orleans’ 30-26 loss to visiting Cincinnati. Granderson played 23 snaps on defense (40%) and seven on special teams (24%). He has 11 tackles (four solo) in six games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Minnesota Vikings: The tight end was elevated to the active roster Saturday. He played 11 special teams snaps (35%) in the Vikings’ 24-16 victory over Miami, but did not record any stats.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker came off the bench, but did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ 34-27 loss at Indianapolis. Muma played three defensive snaps (4%) and 17 on special teams (68%). He has five tackles (one solo) in six games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and had three tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit in the Broncos 19-16 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. He also was flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty during the fourth quarter. Purcell played 39 defensive snaps (42%) and eight on special teams (27%). He has 17 tackles (eight solo), a sack and a safety in six games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had a potentially season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and finished with four tackles (all solo) and a quarterback hit during Cincinnati’s 30-26 victory at New Orleans. Wilson played 60 snaps on defense (83%) and five on special teams (17%) before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter with a right shoulder injury. He is week-to-week Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said Monday.
Wilson has 37 tackles (24 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in six games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench for the Jaguars, but did not record any statistics during their 34-27 loss at Indianapolis. Wingard played one snap on defense (1%) and 17 on special teams (68%). He has six tackles (four solo) in six games this season. All of his tackles have been on special teams.