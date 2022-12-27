Bills Bears Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, rushes with the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Chicago.

 Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Buffalo’s 35-13 victory Saturday in Chicago. He also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Allen’s first passing touchdown of the game moved him past Dan Marino for the most touchdowns by a player during his first five seasons.

He played all 64 offensive snaps.

