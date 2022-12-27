Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Buffalo’s 35-13 victory Saturday in Chicago. He also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Allen’s first passing touchdown of the game moved him past Dan Marino for the most touchdowns by a player during his first five seasons.
He played all 64 offensive snaps.
Allen has completed 340 of 536 passes (63.4%) for 4,029 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 games this season. He has been sacked 31 times for losses of 145 yards. Allen has carried the football 115 times for 746 yards and seven scores.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and tallied six tackles (five solo) during the Eagles’ 40-34 loss Saturday at Dallas. Epps also had a tackle on special teams. He played all 73 defensive snaps and 15 more on special teams (48%). He has played 964 of a possible 974 defensive snaps this season.
Epps has posted 83 tackles (54 solo), four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 15 games.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He has played in three games this season, but has not recorded any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year free safety started and recorded four tackles (two solo and one for loss) and a pass defensed during the 49ers’ 37-20 win over visiting Washington on Saturday. Gipson played 66 defensive snaps (90%) and two more on special teams (7%).
Gipson has 55 tackles (37 solo), five pass breakups, half a sack and two interceptions in 15 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end started and notched six tackles (five solo) and a quarterback sack during the Saints’ 17-10 win at Cleveland on Saturday. Granderson played 50 snaps on defense (71%) and another seven (32%) on special teams.
He has 47 tackles (23 solo) and four sacks in 14 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback came off the bench and had five tackles (four solo and one for loss) and a pass defensed in the Raiders’ 13-10 loss Saturday in Pittsburgh. Hall played 38 defensive snaps (56%).
He has 16 tackles (nine solo), a quarterback sack and two pass breakups in five games this season.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie came off the bench and had an assisted tackle during the third quarter of the Jaguars’ 19-3 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night. However, that play was negated by an offensive holding call. Muma played 19 snaps on defense (32%) and 12 more on special teams (55%).
He has 35 tackles (19 solo), 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed in 14 games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and had an assisted tackle during the Broncos’ 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Purcell played 31 defensive snaps (48%) and 11 special-teams snaps (42%).
He has 43 tackles (15 solo), 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety in 15 games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and tallied a team-high nine tackles (seven solo) a quarterback sack and a forced fumble during the Bengals’ 22-18 win Saturday at New England. Wilson played all 56 defensive snaps and three more on special team (12%).
He has 115 tackles (67 solo), three passes defensed, 2.5 sacks and an interception in 14 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench and posted a solo tackle for loss during the Jaguars’ 19-3 win over the New York Jets on Thursday. He played two snaps on defense (3%) and 14 on special teams (64%). Wingard has 33 tackles (18 solo) in 15 games this season. Thirteen of his tackles have been on special teams.