Here’s a look at how former University of Wyoming standouts fared in the latest slate of NFL games.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 35 of 47 passes for 353 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during the Bills’ 34-31 loss at Tennessee on Monday. He also rushed nine times for 26 yards, but was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Titans’ 3-yard line with 21 seconds remaining in the game. Allen was sacked three times for losses of 18 yards.
He played all 77 of Buffalo’s offensive snaps.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 149 of 230 passes (65%) for 1,723 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 214 yards and two touchdowns on 44 carries. Allen has been sacked eight times and fumbled once.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year free safety had three tackles (two solo) during the Eagles’ 28-22 loss to visiting Tampa Bay on Thursday. Epps appeared to snare an interception, but the call was overturned after review.
Epps played 32 defensive snaps (43%) and 16 on special teams (67%).
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 22 tackles (13 solo) and a pass defensed across six games this season (one start).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety started and recorded five tackles (four solo) during the Bears’ 24-14 loss to visiting Green Bay. Gipson played 40 defensive snaps (68%) and one on special teams (5%).
The eighth-year pro has 14 tackles (12 solo), a sack and a fumble recovery in four games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games because of a hamstring injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end and the Saints had a bye this week.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has seven tackles (three solo) and a sack across five games this season (one start).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams’ practice squad. Hall has been active for two games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro was targeted with one pass, but did not have a reception during the Jaguars’ 23-20 victory over Miami on Sunday morning in London. Hollister played five offensive snaps (8%) and five on special teams (18%).
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in four games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and had four tackles (two solo) during the Broncos’ 34-24 loss to visiting Las Vegas. Purcell played 30 snaps on defense (54%) and 11 on special teams (35%).
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 10 tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in six games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center started and played all 59 of Washington’s offensive snaps during a 31-13 loss to visiting Kansas City.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder has started all six games he has played in this season. Roullier has started 59 of 65 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker started and recorded six tackles (five solo and two for loss) and an interception during the Bengals’ 34-11 victory at Detroit. Wilson played 71% of the Bengals’ defensive snaps (45) and 16% of the special teams snaps (four).
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 50 tackles (22 solo), a sack, four passes defensed and four interceptions in six games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and had seven tackles (five solo and one for loss) for the Jaguars during a 23-20 win over Miami on Sunday morning in London. The 6-foot, 200-pounder played all 70 of Jacksonville’s defensive snaps and 32% of the special teams snaps (nine).
Wingard has 39 tackles (27 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in six starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, San Francisco 49ers: The fourth-year defensive end is on the 49ers practice squad.