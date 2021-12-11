Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 15 of 30 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown during the Bills’ loss to visiting New England. He also rushed six times for a team-best 39 yards. Allen was sacked twice for losses totaling 14 yards.
He played all 58 offensive snaps for the Bills.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 274 of 410 passes (67%) for 3,071 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games. He also has 383 yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries. Allen has been sacked 17 times for losses of 118 yards and lost two of six fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety came off the bench to notch four tackles on defense (two solo), a special-teams tackle, an interception and a pass defensed during the Eagles’ 33-18 win at the New York Jets.
Epps played 34 defensive snaps (58%) and another 17 on special teams (71%).
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 53 tackles (32 solo) an interception and four passes defensed across 13 games this season (three starts).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety started and recorded five tackles (three solo) during the Bears’ 33-22 loss to visiting Arizona. Gipson played all 53 of Chicago’s defensive snaps.
The 10th-year pro has 33 tackles (23 solo), a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception in nine games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and missed one game because of a hip injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end started and had an assisted tackle and a quarterback hit during the Saints’ 27-17 loss to visiting Dallas on Thursday. Granderson played 38 snaps on defense (54%) and 13 more on special teams (41%).
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has 16 tackles (six solo) and two sacks across 11 games this season (three starts).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams practice squad.
Hall has been active for three games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Brian Hill, Cleveland Browns: The fifth-year running back is on the Browns’ practice squad this week. Cleveland had a bye this week. Hill has only been active for one week since joining the team.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro was inactive for the Jaguars’ 37-7 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in four games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle was announced as inactive just before kickoff of the Broncos’ 22-9 loss at Kansas City.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 16 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed in nine games this season (eight starts).
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left fibula.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started all eight games he played in this season. Roullier has started 61 of 67 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker suffered a right shoulder injury while playing on the Bengals’ punt team during the second quarter of their 41-22 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson was filling in on the punt team for another injured linebacker. He recorded three tackles (one solo).
Wilson played 18 snaps on defense (28%) and six on special teams (20%).
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 854 tackles (45 solo), a sack, four passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety celebrated his 25th birthday by starting and posting a team-high eight tackles (three solo) during Jacksonville’s 37-7 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder played 67 defensive snaps (99%) and five on special teams (19%).
Wingard has 65 tackles (42 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in 12 starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The fourth-year defensive end was waived by Minnesota this week. He played in three games (seven defensive snaps and eight special teams) with the Vikings, but didn’t post any stats.