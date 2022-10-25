Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon, middle, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback and the Bills had a bye this week.
Allen has completed 160 of 239 passes for 1,980 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season. He has been sacked nine times for losses of 50 yards. Allen has carried the football 47 times for 257 yards and two scores. He has fumbled five times and lost two.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety and the Eagles had a bye this week. Epps has played all 390 of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps this season. He has posted 33 tackles (23 solo) and three pass breakups in six games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on the Bills’ practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year safety started and had five solo tackles and a pass defensed during the 49ers' 44-23 loss to visiting Kansas City. Gipson played all 64 defensive snaps and two on special teams (7%). He has 28 tackles (23 solo), half a sack and an interception in seven games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end came off the bench and finished with two solo tackles during New Orleans’ 42-34 loss Thursday at Arizona. Granderson played 25 snaps on defense (38%) and 17 more on special teams (53%). He has 13 tackles (six solo) in seven games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Minnesota Vikings: The tight end and the Vikings had a bye this week. Hollister has played in one game since signing with Minnesota, but he has not recorded any statistics.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker came off the bench, but did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ 23-17 loss to the visiting New York Giants. Muma played four snaps on defense (5%) and 18 on special teams (82%). He has five tackles (one solo) in seven games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and had five tackles (one solo) and half a sack during the Broncos' 16-9 loss to the visiting New York Jets. Purcell played 31 snaps on defense (53%) and six more on special teams (21%). He has 22 tackles (nine solo), 1.5 sacks and a safety in seven games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had a potentially season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker is expected to miss 2-5 weeks due to a right shoulder injury. He has 37 tackles (24 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in six games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench and had an assisted tackle on special teams during the Jaguars’ 23-17 loss to the visiting New York Giants. Wingard played 13 special teams snaps (59%). He has seven tackles (four solo) in seven games this season. All of his tackles have been on special teams.