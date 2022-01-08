• Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 11 of 26 passes for 120 yards and three interceptions during the Bills’ 29-15 victory over visiting Atlanta. He also rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Allen played all 76 of Buffalo’s offensive snaps.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 385 of 601 passes (65%) for 4,168 yards, 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 16 games. He also has 700 yards and six touchdowns on 117 carries. Allen has been sacked 26 times for losses of 164 yards and lost three of eight fumbles.
• Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety had two solo tackles during the Eagles’ 20-16 victory at Washington.
Epps played 17 defensive snaps (27%) and 13 on special teams (59%).
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 59 tackles (36 solo) an interception and five passes defensed across 16 games this season (three starts).
• Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
• Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver was elevated to the active roster for the Broncos’ 34-13 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. However, he was added to the inactive list during warmups. Gafford has spent the rest of the season on Denver’s practice squad.
• Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
• Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety had two tackles and an interception in the Bears’ 29-3 victory over the visiting New York Giants. He returned the interception 31 yards to the Giants’ 24-yard line. The Bears scored on the ensuing drive.
Gipson played 43 defensive snaps (77%).
The 10th-year pro has 43 tackles (29 solo), a sack, a fumble recovery and two interceptions in 11 games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and missed one game because of a hip injury.
• Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end had three tackles (one solo) during the Saints’ 18-10 win over visiting Carolina. Granderson was flagged for encroachment during the first quarter.
Granderson played 25 snaps on defense (41%) and nine on special teams (33%).
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has 21 tackles (10 solo) and three sacks across 14 games this season (three starts).
• Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams’ practice squad.
Hall has been active for three games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
• Brian Hill, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year running back was waived by the 49ers on Saturday. He played in three games for San Francisco, but did not record any statistics.
He had previously been on Cleveland’s practice squad, appearing in one game without posting any stats.
• Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro was added to the reserve COVID-19 list Tuesday and missed Jacksonville’s 50-10 loss at New England.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught six passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in five games this season (two starts). Hollister also has two tackles.
• Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The 31-year-old was signed to the 49ers’ practice squad Dec. 29, and elevated to the active roster later in the week. He had one special teams tackle during their 23-7 win over visiting Houston.
Nzeocha played 17 special teams snaps (68%). It was his first action of the season.
• Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday and missed the Broncos’ 34-13 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 25 tackles (12 solo), a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in 12 games this season (nine starts).
• Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left fibula.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started all eight games he played in this season. Roullier has started 61 of 67 career games.
• Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker returned to the Bengals’ lineup after missing three games because of a right shoulder injury. He finished with eight tackles (five solo) during Cincinnati’s 34-31 win over visiting Kansas City.
Wilson played all 61 of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps and another six (21%) on special teams.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 93 tackles (50 solo), a sack, four passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 games this season (all starts).
• Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list Thursday and missed Jacksonville’s 50-10 loss at New England.
Wingard has 86 tackles (54 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in 15 starts this season.
• Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive end played during Minnesota’s 37-10 loss at Green Bay, but did not record any statistics. He played six special teams snaps (22%).
Yarbrough has played in four games with the Vikings, but hasn’t posted any stats.