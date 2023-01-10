Cardinals 49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. intercepts a pass during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Associated Press

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 19 of 31 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during Buffalo’s 35-23 victory over visiting New England. He also rushed for 16 yards on nine carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses totaling 17 yards.

He played all 59 offensive snaps.

