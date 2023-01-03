...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest
road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. celebrates after catching an interception during overtime in an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback and the Bills had their game at Cincinnati suspended during the first quarter after Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle.
Allen has completed 340 of 536 passes (63.4%) for 4,029 yards, 32 touchdowns 13 interceptions in 15 games this season. He has been sacked 31 times for losses of 145 yards. Allen has carried the football 115 times for 746 yards and seven scores.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and tallied eight tackles (seven solo) during the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to visiting New Orleans. Epps played all 69 defensive snaps and seven more on special teams (27%). He has played 1,033 of a possible 1,043 defensive snaps this season.
Epps has posted 83 tackles (54 solo), four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 15 games.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He has played in three games this season, but has not recorded any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year free safety started and had four tackles (two solo) and intercepted a pass during the 49ers’ 37-34 overtime win at Las Vegas. He returned that pick 56 yards to the Raiders’ 7-yard line on the fourth play of overtime. San Francisco kicked the game-winning field goal two plays later.
Gipson played all 70 defensive snaps and five on special teams (15%). He has 59 tackles (39 solo), five pass breakups, half a sack and three interceptions in 15 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end started and posted two tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks for losses totaling six yards in the Saints’ 20-10 win at Philadelphia. Granderson played 40 defensive snaps (73%) and 12 on special teams (46%).
He has 49 tackles (24 solo) and 5.5 sacks in 15 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback came off the bench and had an assisted tackle and two pass breakups during the Raiders’ 37-34 overtime loss to visiting San Francisco. Hall played 26 defensive snaps (39%).
He has 17 tackles (nine solo), a quarterback sack and four pass breakups in six games this season.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie came off the bench and notched five tackles on defense (three solo) and a solo tackle on special teams during the Jaguars’ 31-3 win at Houston. Muma played 28 defensive snaps (40%) and 18 on special teams (72%).
He has 40 tackles (22 solo), 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed in 15 games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and had two tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 27-24 loss at Kansas City. Purcell played 36 snaps on defense (60%) and nine more on special teams (31%). He has 45 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety in 16 games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker and the Bengals had their game with visiting Buffalo suspended during the first quarter after Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle.
He has 115 tackles (67 solo), three passes defensed, 2.5 sacks and an interception in 14 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench and tallied a pair of solo tackles on defense and one solo tackle on special teams during Jacksonville’s 31-3 win at Houston. Wingard played 24 snaps on defense (34%) and 15 on special teams (60%).
He has 35 tackles (20 solo) in 16 games this season. Fourteen of his tackles have been on special teams.