49ers Raiders Football

San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. celebrates after catching an interception during overtime in an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. 

 The Associated Press

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback and the Bills had their game at Cincinnati suspended during the first quarter after Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle.

Allen has completed 340 of 536 passes (63.4%) for 4,029 yards, 32 touchdowns 13 interceptions in 15 games this season. He has been sacked 31 times for losses of 145 yards. Allen has carried the football 115 times for 746 yards and seven scores.

