Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns during Buffalo’s 33-21 win at New England. He also was the Bills’ leading rusher with 64 yards on 12 carries. Allen was not sacked once.
Allen played all 79 offensive snaps for Buffalo.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 374 of 575 passes (65%) for 4,048 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games. He also has 619 yards and four touchdowns on 102 carries. Allen has been sacked 26 times for losses of 164 yards and lost three of eight fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety had two assisted tackles, a special teams tackle and a pass defensed during the Eagles’ 34-10 win over the visiting New York Giants.
Epps played 47 defensive snaps (62%) and 21 on special teams (68%).
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 56 tackles (32 solo) an interception and five passes defensed across 15 games this season (three starts).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list Dec. 20. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Monday he was no longer on the COVID list.
The 10th-year pro has 41 tackles (28 solo), a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception in 10 games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and missed one game because of a hip injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end was placed on the Saints’ reserve COVID-19 list Dec. 21.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has 20 tackles (nine solo) and three sacks across 13 games this season (three starts).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams’ practice squad.
Hall has been active for three games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Brian Hill, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year running back played but did not record any statistics during the 49ers’ 20-17 loss at Tennessee on Thursday. Hill played 15 special teams snaps (65%).
He had previously been on Cleveland’s practice squad.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro came off the bench and caught both passes he was targeted with for gains totaling 20 yards during Jacksonville’s 26-21 loss at the New York Jets.
Hollister played 36 offensive snaps (49%) and another 15 on special teams (62%).
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught six passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in five games this season (two starts). Hollister also has two tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and recorded three assisted tackles and a fumble recovery during Denver’s 17-13 loss at Las Vegas.
Purcell played 52% of the Broncos’ defensive snaps (36) and 36% of their special teams snaps (eight).
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 25 tackles (12 solo), a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in 12 games this season (nine starts).
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left fibula.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started all eight games he played in this season. Roullier has started 61 of 67 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker was not active for the Bengals’ 41-21 win over visiting Baltimore because of a shoulder injury.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 854 tackles (45 solo), a sack, four passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and finished with five tackles (three solo) during Jacksonville’s 26-21 loss at the New York Jets.
The 6-foot-, 209-pounder played all 58 defensive snaps and another two on special teams (8%).
He carried the ball once for a gain of four yards and a first down when the Jaguars faced fourth-and-2 from their own 33 on their opening drive of the game.
Wingard has 86 tackles (54 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in 15 starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive end was added to Minnesota’s practice squad Tuesday.
He has played in three games (seven defensive snaps and eight special teams) with the Vikings, but hasn’t post any stats.