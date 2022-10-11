Texans Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma plays during an NFL game against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

 Gary McCullough/AP

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 20 of 31 passes for 424 yards, four touchdowns and an interception during the Bills’ 38-3 victory over visiting Pittsburgh. One of those completions was a 98-yard touchdown pass. Allen also rushed for 42 yards on five carries. He played 48 offensive snaps (86%).

The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 133 of 199 passes for 1,651 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games this season. He has been sacked eight times for losses of 39 yards. Allen has carried the football 35 times for 225 yards and two scores. He has fumbled four times and lost one.

