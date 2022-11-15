Broncos Titans Football

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Denver Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell (98) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Zaleski/AP

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 29 of 43 passes for 330 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions during the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to visiting Minnesota. His second interception came on the Vikings’ 2-yard line to end overtime. Allen also lost a center exchange Minnesota recovered in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter.

Allen also rushed for 84 yards on six carries, and was sacked twice for losses totaling 25 yards. He played all 75 offensive snaps.


