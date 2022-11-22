Raiders Broncos Football

Las Vegas Raiders' Tyler Hall, left, sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey/AP

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 18 of 27 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown during the Bills’ 31-23 victory over Cleveland on Sunday in Detroit. He also rushed for seven yards on three carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses totaling 11 yards.

He played all 65 of Buffalo’s offensive snaps.


