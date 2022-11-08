Panthers Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson waves to the crowd after an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. 

 Emilee Chinn/AP

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions during Buffalo’s 20-17 loss at the New York Jets. He also rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. His touchdown went for 36 yards. Allen was sacked five times for losses totaling 22 yards. He fumbled twice, but didn’t lose either.

Allen played all 62 offensive snaps for the Bills.


