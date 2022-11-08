Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions during Buffalo’s 20-17 loss at the New York Jets. He also rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. His touchdown went for 36 yards. Allen was sacked five times for losses totaling 22 yards. He fumbled twice, but didn’t lose either.
Allen played all 62 offensive snaps for the Bills.
He has completed 191 of 298 passes for 2,403 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games this season. He has been sacked 16 times for losses of 74 yards. Allen has carried the football 62 times for 392 yards and three scores. He has fumbled seven times and lost two.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and had five tackles (two solo) during the Eagles’ 29-17 victory at Houston on Thursday night. Epps played all 60 of the Eagles’ defensive snaps and 10 more on special teams (43%). He has played all 526 of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps this season. Epps has posted 45 tackles (30 solo) and had three pass breakups in eight games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on the Bills’ practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year safety and the 49ers had a bye this week. Gipson has 28 tackles (23 solo), half a sack and an interception in eight games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end and the Saints host Baltimore at 6:15 tonight. Granderson has 13 tackles (six solo) in seven games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Minnesota Vikings: The tight end is on the Vikings’ practice squad. He has played in two games since signing with Minnesota, but he has not recorded any statistics.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker came off the bench and posted a tackle and a pass defensed during the Jaguars’ 27-20 victory over visiting Las Vegas. Muma played five defensive snaps (8%) and 17 on special teams (63%). He has eight tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed in nine games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle and the Broncos had a bye this week. Purcell has 24 tackles (10 solo), 1.5 sacks and a safety in eight games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had a potentially season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and finished with four tackles (all solo) during the Bengals’ 42-21 victory over visiting Carolina. Wilson played 29 defensive snaps (59%) and one more on special teams (3%). He has 41 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in seven games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench and tallied three tackles (two solo) during the Jaguars’ 27-20 win over visiting Las Vegas. Wingard played 12 defensive snaps (20%) and 17 more on special teams (63%). He has 11 tackles (six solo) in nine games this season. All but one of his tackles have been on special teams.