Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns during Buffalo’s 47-17 win over visiting New England on Saturday. He also rushed for 66 yards on six carries and was not sacked once.
Allen played 53 snaps (95%).
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety came off the bench and had three tackles (one solo) on defense, and one on special teams during the Eagles’ 31-15 loss Sunday at Tampa Bay.
Epps played 32 defensive snaps (44%) and another 23 on special teams (82%).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams practice squad. Los Angeles advanced to the divisional round with a 34-11 win over visiting Arizona.
Brian Hill, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year running back is on San Francisco’s practice squad.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker was flagged for roughing the punter during the 49ers’ 23-17 win at Dallas on Sunday.
Nzeocha played 22 special teams snaps (76%).
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker had a team-best 12 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed during the Bengals’ 26-19 win over visiting Las Vegas. He played all 77 defensive snaps and another five (18%) on special teams.