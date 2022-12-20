Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 25 of 40 passes (62.5%) for 304 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions during a 32-29 victory over visiting Miami on Saturday. He also led Buffalo in rushing with 77 yards on 10 carries.
He played all 78 offensive snaps.
Allen has completed 325 of 510 passes (63.7%) for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games this season. He has been sacked 30 times for losses of 145 yards. Allen has carried the football 109 times for 705 yards and six scores.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety posted six tackles (four solo) during the Eagles’ 25-20 win over Chicago. Epps played all 59 defensive snaps and 11 more on special teams (44%). He has played 891 of Philadelphia's 901 defensive snaps this season. Epps has 78 tackles (49 solo), four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 14 games.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He has played in three games this season, but has not recorded any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year free safety started and recorded five tackles (three solo) in the 49ers’ 21-13 win Thursday at Seattle. Gipson played all 64 defensive snaps and one more on special teams (4%). He has 50 tackles (35 solo), three pass breakups, half a sack and two interceptions in 14 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end notched six tackles (four solo) and half a quarterback sack during the Saints’ 21-18 win over visiting Atlanta. Granderson played 43 snaps on defense (58%) and 11 on special teams (50%). He has 40 tackles (20 solo) and three sacks in 13 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback started and finished with three tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed during Las Vegas’ 30-24 win over visiting New England. Hall played 43 snaps on defense (66%). He has 11 tackles (seven solo), a quarterback sack and a pass breakup in four games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Las Vegas Raiders: The tight end was waived by the Raiders on Saturday after the team activated Darren Waller from injured reserve. Hollister played in two games with the Vikings and two with the Raiders this season, but didn’t record any stats.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie came off the bench and posted a special-teams tackle during the Jaguars’ 40-34 victory over visiting Dallas. Muma played 11 snaps on defense (15%) and 11 more on special teams (33%). He has made two career starts, posted 35 tackles (19 solo) and a pass defensed in 13 games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and posted three tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 24-15 victory over visiting Arizona. Purcell played 21 defensive snaps (32%) and eight on special teams (29%). He has 42 tackles (15 solo), 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety in 14 games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and tallied a game-high 15 tackles (nine solo) and a strip sack for a loss of eight yards during Cincinnati’s 34-23 win at Tampa Bay. The Bengals scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive that put them ahead 20-17. Wilson played all 74 defensive snaps and four more on special teams (16%). He has 106 tackles (64 solo), three passes defensed, a sack and an interception in 13 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench and posted a special-teams tackle in the Jaguars’ 40-34 win over visiting Dallas. Wingard played 21 snaps on special teams (64%). He has 25 tackles (15 solo) in 13 games this season. Thirteen of his tackles have been on special teams.