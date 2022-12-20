Bengals Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton, left, is stopped by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

 Chris O'Meara/AP

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 25 of 40 passes (62.5%) for 304 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions during a 32-29 victory over visiting Miami on Saturday. He also led Buffalo in rushing with 77 yards on 10 carries.

He played all 78 offensive snaps.

