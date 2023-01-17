...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) fumbles the ball as it is knocked away by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, left, in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals' Sam Hubbard recovered the fumble and ran it back for a touchdown.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, looks down the field as he drops back for a play-action pass during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) fumbles the ball as it is knocked away by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, left, in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals' Sam Hubbard recovered the fumble and ran it back for a touchdown.
Associated Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, looks down the field as he drops back for a play-action pass during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and posted a game-best 10 tackles (six solo) during the Bengals’ 24-17 victory over visiting Baltimore on Sunday night. He forced a fourth-quarter fumble as Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley stretched the ball toward the goal line. Sam Hubbard caught the ball after Wilson knocked it loose and returned it 98 yards for the eventual game-winning touchdown.
Wilson played all 69 defensive snaps and three on special teams (14%).
He has 133 tackles (77 solo), four passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in 16 games this season.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 23 of 39 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 34-31 victory over Miami. Allen also rushed for 20 yards on four carries.
He was sacked seven times for losses totaling 36 yards. One of those sacks resulted in a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, giving the Dolphins a 24-20 lead early in the third quarter.
Allen played all 74 offensive snaps.
He has completed 382 of 606 passes (63%) for 4,635 yards, 38 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 17 games this season. He has been sacked 40 times for losses of 198 yards. Allen has carried the football 128 times for 782 yards and seven scores.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety and the Eagles open the playoffs by hosting the New York Giants during the divisional round at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Epps has posted 94 tackles (64 solo), five pass breakups and a forced fumble in 16 games.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He has played in three games this season, but has not recorded any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year free safety started and notched three tackles (two solo and one for loss) during San Francisco’s 41-23 victory over visiting Seattle on Saturday.
He played 50 defensive snaps (74%) and three on special teams (11%).
Gipson has 64 tackles (41 solo), five pass breakups, half a sack and five interceptions in 18 games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end is on Seattle’s practice squad, and was inactive for its 41-23 loss at San Francisco. Hollister played in two games with the Vikings and two with the Raiders this season, but didn’t record any stats.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie came off the bench and recorded three solo tackles in the Jaguars’ 31-30 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Muma played 21 snaps on defense (30%) and 19 more on special teams (63%).
He has 50 tackles (29 solo), 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed in 17 games this season (two starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety started for the Jaguars during their 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, but he did not record any statistics. He played one snap on defense (1%) and 19 on special teams (63%).
He has 37 tackles (22 solo) in 18 games this season. Fourteen of his tackles have been on special teams.