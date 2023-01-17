Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and posted a game-best 10 tackles (six solo) during the Bengals’ 24-17 victory over visiting Baltimore on Sunday night. He forced a fourth-quarter fumble as Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley stretched the ball toward the goal line. Sam Hubbard caught the ball after Wilson knocked it loose and returned it 98 yards for the eventual game-winning touchdown.

Wilson played all 69 defensive snaps and three on special teams (14%).

