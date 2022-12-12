wte-20221211-spts-AndrewWingard

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) celebrates after intercepting the ball during their game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 16 of 27 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown during Buffalo’s 20-12 victory over the visiting New York Jets’ He also rushed for a team-high 47 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Allen was sacked three times for losses totaling 17 yards.

Allen has completed 300 of 470 passes (64%) for 3,553 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games this season. He has been sacked 28 times for losses of 137 yards. Allen has carried the football 99 times for 628 yards and six scores.


