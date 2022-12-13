Wingard-Jaguars AP

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard, front, celebrates after intercepting the ball during their game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Wade Payne/AP

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 16 of 27 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown during Buffalo’s 20-12 victory over the visiting New York Jets. He also rushed for a team-high 47 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Allen was sacked three times for losses totaling 17 yards.

He played all 59 offensive snaps.


