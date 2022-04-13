No Mountain West team has made a splash in the transfer portal this offseason like the one the University of Wyoming made this weekend.
USC guard Ethan Anderson pledged his commitment to the Cowboys late Friday night, followed by his Trojans teammate Max Agbonkpolo on Saturday morning. UCLA wing Jake Kyman completed the trifecta later that evening, becoming the third Pac-12 product in less than 24 hours to announce their intention to join the Pokes.
Per the 247Sports database, Agbonkpolo is the highest-rated commit in program history.
A former four-star recruit and the No. 59 overall prospect in the class of 2019, according to the 247sports composite, Agbonkpolo shot 45.5% while averaging 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game last season — all career-highs. The 6-foot-9 forward helped lead Santa Margarita Catholic to a CIF Southern Section Division I title as a senior in high school, earning a spot on USA Today’s All-California second team.
Kyman was also a key contributor on that Santa Margarita Catholic team, earning Orange County Player of the Year honors from the Orange County Register after averaging 21 points and eight rebounds, while shooting 54% from the field and 44% on 3-point attempts. Listed at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, Kyman averaged 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game during his three years with the Bruins.
Anderson, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 5.2 points, three assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 22.3 minutes per game during his three years at USC. Like Kyman, Anderson was a three-star prospect in the class of 2019. He starred at Fairfax High in Los Angeles, where he was named the L.A. City Section player of the year after leading his team to the Open Division Championship.
These additions will provide a boost to a UW team that is coming off a 2021-22 season in which it reached the NCAA Tournament, while posting its highest winning percentage since 1988. All-conference forward Graham Ike is set to return for the Pokes, whose only notable departure so far is senior guard Drake Jeffries, who elected to turn pro last month. All-MW point guard Hunter Maldonado is currently testing the NBA Draft waters, while maintaining the option to return for one last season.
Agbonkpolo, Kyman and Anderson will each have two years of eligibility remaining.