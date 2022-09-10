LARAMIE – After flirting with yet another FCS scare for the first 3 ½ quarters, the University of Wyoming put the possibility of an upset loss to rest with a strong finish Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.
The Cowboys’ previous three games against FCS opponents were decided by less than a touchdown, but that wouldn’t be the case against Northern Colorado. Leading by only six midway through the fourth quarter, UW scored 17 consecutive points over the final seven minutes to beat the Bears 33-10.
“I'm not sure,” sophomore Joshua Cobbs said when asked about the source of the Cowboys’ struggles against FCS teams. “But we banded together and came out here and busted it open, so I think that's the most important thing.”
Cobbs had one of the key plays that allowed the Pokes (2-1) to turn a close contest into a rout during the closing moments.
Following a three-and-out by UNC (0-2) in which Wyoming got pressure on the quarterback on three straight incompletions, the Cowboys took over at midfield with a chance to extend a 16-10 lead. They ran the ball four times for 24 yards to start the drive, and had another running play called on second-and-two from the Bears' 34-yard line.
Junior quarterback Andrew Peasley checked to a pass, however, and Cobbs hauled in a one-handed, 17-yard reception just inside the sideline. A replay review confirmed that Cobbs landed one foot in bounds, with the catch setting up a 35-yard field goal by sophomore kicker John Hoyland that extended UW’s lead to nine points.
“I thought that was big,” Peasley said. “That's just kind of a call with us. That's a run play, and I'm checking to Josh to give him a chance. I thought I missed the ball a little too much to the sideline, and he made a spectacular catch. It was good. It sparked everyone.”
Added Cobbs: “We practice that a lot in practice — coming down, and making sure you stay in bounds for the catch. To be able to do something like that is always exciting.”
The Pokes forced a turnover on downs when UNC got the ball back, and junior running back Titus Swen busted a 22-yard touchdown run on the first play of the next possession to stretch the lead to 16 points with 3:45 remaining. Swen added his third rushing touchdown of the day from one yard out following an interception by sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa that was returned to the 3-yard line, extending Wyoming’s advantage to 23 points with just under two minutes left.
This marked one of three takeaways for the Cowboys, who won the turnover battle 3-0. Miles Williams forced a fumble that was recovered by fellow safety Wyett Ekeler on UNC’s final drive of the game, while sophomore cornerback Cam Stone picked off Northern Colorado quarterback Dylan McCaffrey early in the second quarter for his first career interception.
“It felt good,” Stone said of his interception. “I was actually thinking, 'Why would he throw that?' I wouldn't have thrown it, but I was happy that it came my way.”
While Wyoming finished the game strong, it got off to a rocky start on the offensive side of the ball. UNC — which allowed 512 yards and 46 points to FCS Houston Baptist the previous week — held the Cowboys to just 133 yards in the first half, while keeping them out of the end zone.
The Cowboys only got in the red zone once in the first two quarters, making it to the Bears’ 6-yard line on their first possession before being held to a field goal. They appeared to make it to the UNC 15-yard line just past the midway point of the second quarter on a seven-yard gain by Swen. However, a block in the back penalty pushed the Pokes back to a first-and-16 from their 28-yard line, and they failed to move the chains again on the drive.
“There were some good things, and there was some resolve, but there are certainly things (we need to get better at),” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “We have a young football team, and we have a long way to go. There are things to improve.”
Hoyland provided all of UW’s nine points in the first half, connecting on field goal attempts from 23, 39 and 41 yards, while the defense allowed no points and just 68 yards. All of UNC's three first downs in the first two quarters came during the opening drive, which ended on a turnover on downs. The Bears proceeded to punt on four of their next five possessions, with Stone’s interception occurring on the other drive.
Northern Colorado got its first points of the game on a field goal midway through the third quarter, after calling a successful fake punt from its 44-yard line to extend the drive. However, this setback seemed to inject a sense of urgency into Wyoming’s offense, which answered back with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive.
With UNC honing in on the Pokes’ run-heavy attack, UW turned to the air. Peasley connected with Cobbs for a 15-yard gain across the middle on the second play of the drive, and junior wideout Wyatt Wieland hauled in a 26-yard catch despite defensive pass interference on the next snap.
Swen scored from six yards out seven plays later, Wyoming’s first rushing touchdown of the season, to stretch the lead to 16-3.
“It was good,” Peasley said. “I said, 'Where was this at in the first quarter?' You could tell in the huddle that I was looking at dudes like, 'Let's go,' and we were fired up. I think we just need to come out every game in the beginning with a mindset of, 'We have to score.' We have to get in there and get in the red zone, and finish plays.”
The Bears cut the lead to six again 12 seconds into the fourth quarter, as receiver Trevis Graham found quarterback Jacob Sirmon for a touchdown on a fourth-down reverse pass from the 6-yard line, but they were held to a total of 18 yards the rest of the way and wouldn’t score again.
Wyoming out-gained UNC 293-147, with pressure on the quarterback making a difference down the stretch. Redshirt freshman defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho recorded three sacks, while Suiaunoa and sophomore linebacker Easto Gibbs added one sack each.
The Cowboys will go for their third straight win in Friday’s Mountain West opener against Air Force. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.