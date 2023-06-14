Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kegan E. A. Dawdy, 22, transient, for misdemeanor theft (less than $1,000, shoplifting) at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Joey R. Easterwood, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
Parker C. Ewig, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor municipal warrant 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East 17th Street.
Steven P. Munoz, 47, transient on misdemeanor warrants for violating a protection order, failure to comply, failure to appear and destruction of property (less than $1,000) at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Hot Spring Avenue.
Christina Medina, 40, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance (suspected fentanyl pill) and disturbing the peace/property at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Christopher L. Grant, 23, transient, for misdemeanor assault (battery) and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Central Avenue.
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor district court warrant for civil violation at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Shaina P. Goggles, 35, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Louis J. Garcia, Jr., 51, of Phoenix Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol (incapable of safely driving) and refusing to obey at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of East 12th Street.
Joseph A. Gamez, 28, of Pioneer Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 4:43 p.m Monday at Deming Drive and West Fifth Street.
Anthony J. Gello, 36, of Lee Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Lincolnway.
***
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office
Christopher A. Sontag, 40, of Leisher Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Jefferson Road.
Eugene S. Garrido, transient, on a felony district court warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Mario F. Ramirez, 30, of Calumet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 20th Street.
Jay M. King, 26, of East 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Avenue.
Jesse. J Deen, 34, transient, on felony warrants for burglary, destruction of property (less than $1,000) and theft (deprivation of firearm/livestock, less than $1,000) at 3:04 p.m. Monday at Laramie County jail.
Mark A. Martinez, 47, of Third Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:50 a.m. Monday at Laramie County jail.
***
Harley S. Kingma, 35, of Lusk for wrongful taking or disposing of property (vehicle theft) at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday at mile 47 of Interstate 25 Northbound.