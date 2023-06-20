Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Janna M. Schmidt, 40, of West Fifth Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, interference with a peace officer (no injury), failure to meet duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property and failure to meet duty to stop at 11:29 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Fox Farm Road.
Ronald C. Benzel, 60, of Seventh Street for misdemeanor resting arrest, interfering/obstruction and public intoxication at 6:21 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Montegua S. R. Presbury, 26, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Linda D. Erwin, 59, of West Lincolnway on a felony warrant for probation violation on an original charge of aggravated assault with injury/weapon at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Anthony J. Gello, 36, of Fourth Street for misdemeanor driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license and failure to produce proof of liability insurance at 6:20 a.m. Monday at Ridge Road and Dell Range Boulevard.
Tanya R. Lair, 39, transient, for misdemeanor disturbance of peace, failure to obey citation and resisting arrest at 5:22 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Joshua A. Cook, 39, of Ridge Road for misdemeanor DUI at 3:12 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Joshua E. Baca, 35, of Carlson Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 2 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Rion D. G. Pankievich, 23, of Carlson Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Michael S. Hutson, 33, of Houston, Texas, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 1:17 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Tyler M. Cheslic, 30, of Williams Street for misdemeanor DUI and rude, improper, indecent behavior at 12:57 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Stanfield Avenue.
Jimmy S. Smith, 32, of East 12th Street for felony theft (use or dispose more than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) and on a felony warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft (greater than $1,000) at 10:19 p.m Sunday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Travis M. Lilly, 29, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply on the original charges of theft and possession of heroin at 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Dawn C. Marquez, 48, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at East Lincolnway and Logan Avenue.
Sean L. Gibbons, 48, transient for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol at 9:05 p.m. Saturday on the Central Viaduct.
Nicomeres Meza, 66, of South Avenue for misdemeanor DUI, interference with a peace officer (no injury) and fleeing/eluding at 7:20 p.m. Saturday at West Lincolnway and Capitol Avenue.
Carl J. Coons, 50, of Willshire Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Monte D. Lozier, 46, of Tremonton, Utah, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:38 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Michael A. Solis, Sr., 57, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and theft (less than $1,000) at 6:41 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Marissa M. Hunt, 20, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule) and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:40 a.m. Saturday at Snyder Avenue and West 28th Street.
Benjamin E. Nelson, 48, of Newton Drive for misdemeanor DUI and following too close at 6:03 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Pershing Boulevard.
Gregory S. Bevans, 57, of Manhattan Lane for felony aggravated assault with injury at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Converse Avenue.
***
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Jamar L. Jackson, 39, of Western Hills Boulevard on a felony warrant for bringing a controlled substance/liquor into jail and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a powdery substance at 11:35 p.m. Monday at Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Avenue.
Jeremy T. Fox, 51, of Hillsdale on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:47 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Cristian R. Garcia-Diaz, 26, of Missile Drive on a felony Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold at 1:43 p.m. Sunday at Laramie County jail.
Chelsie L. Parmley, 33, of MacArthur Avenue on a felony warrant from Weld County, Colorado, for failure to appear on an original charge of DUI at 10:36 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Xavier R. Curtiss, 24, of Holmes Street for misdemeanor DUI and possession of a cocaine or heroin-type drug at 10:14 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Julian A Solis, 46, of West College Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (third offense) at 4:47 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Ross E. Gulbrandson, 43, of Pinedale for misdemeanor DUI at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West College Drive.
Randall S. Chilcher, 55, of Cribbon Avenue for misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 9:55 p.m. Friday at Laramie County jail.
Eric M. Mellinger, 48, of Williams Street on a felony warrant from Colorado for failure to appear and bond revocation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance at 6:36 p.m. Friday at South Greeley Highway and East Nation Road.
Michael C. Gutierrez, 36, of East Fourth Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of strangulation of a household member at 4:10 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Michael G. Schasteen, 48, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:17 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jacob N. McCurdy, 19, of Spruce Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:40 p.m Friday in the 300 block of West 20th Street.
Keshawn A. Johnson, 26, of West Second Street for misdemeanor DUI at 2:16 a.m. Friday on Interstate 180.
***
Recently arrested by the Wyoming State Highway Patrol:
Alberto Macedo, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (second offense within 10 years) and exceeding 80 miles per hour at 6:41 p.m. Monday at mile marker 19 of southbound Interstate 25.
Pedro Cervantes-Delgadillo, 62, of Aurora, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (first offense) at 1:45 a.m. Monday at mile marker 11 on northbound Interstate 25.
Amanda M. Griego, 35, of Red Bluff for misdemeanor DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign and window tints with a prohibited color at 10:35 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 8 of northbound US highway 85.
Lori A. Miller, 61, of Ames Court for misdemeanor DUI (incapable of safely driving), improper lane use and speeding (39 in a 30) at 12:08 p.m. Friday at Snyder and West Lincolnway.