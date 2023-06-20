Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Janna M. Schmidt, 40, of West Fifth Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, interference with a peace officer (no injury), failure to meet duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property and failure to meet duty to stop at 11:29 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Fox Farm Road.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

