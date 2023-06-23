Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Penny L. Munoz, 77, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and disturbing the peace and property at 8:16 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

