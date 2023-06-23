Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Penny L. Munoz, 77, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and disturbing the peace and property at 8:16 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Daniel J. Rivera, 40, of Snyder Avenue on a felony warrant for terroristic threats at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Thomas J. Grell, 37, of Loveland, Colorado, on felony warrants from Larimer County, Colorado, for distribution of a controlled substance and burglary at 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Flor M. G. Cole, 20, of Evans Avenue on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 5:55 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
James P. Lezotte, 52, of West 17th Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:57 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Kegan E. A. Dawdy, 22, transient, for felony robbery at 1:14 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Heather J. Edwards, 40, transient, for misdemeanor public urination and interfering/obstruction at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East 15th Street.
Denise J. Marks, 26, of Pineridge Avenue for misdemeanor disturbing the peace and property at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Pineridge Avenue.
Stephen Q. Ashley, 46, transient, for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and interference with a peace officer (injury) at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Angela L. Romero, 31, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Stephan Romero, 49, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Gordon S. Hart, III, 45, transient, for a misdemeanor city court order at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Andre J. Golden, 30, of Taft Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance (pill or capsule), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Keith N. Foley, 33, of Dillon Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Rue Terre.
Kyle S. Slater, 29, of Mitchell Place on a misdemeanor probation and parole arrest (without warrant) on the original charge of probation violation at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Travis J. Salway, 39, of a redacted Cheyenne address, for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury), aggravated assault on a pregnant woman (minor injury, no weapon) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:02 a.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
***
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Jeremy A. Pangelinan, 29, of Eastland Street on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) from building at 3:48 p.m. Thursday at Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Avenue.
Tyler J. Florell, 34, of Johnstown, Colorado, on misdemeanor warrants for two counts of wanton destruction of big game, two counts of hunting from vehicle and one count of taking game without a license at 9:21 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West 20th Street.
Ralph A. Carbajal, Jr., 33, of Rangley, Colorado, on an NCIC hold from Rio Blanco County, Colorado, for violation of a protection order and assault at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at South Arp Avenue and West Jefferson Road.
Omar A. Plata, 23, of Brownsville, Texas, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (second in 10 years) at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at Central Avenue and Kennedy Road.
Matthew D. Christensen, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block oof Julianna Road.
Leilani K. J. Nevarez, 29, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Felix E. Cruz, 39, of Fremont Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at Laramie County jail.