Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Paul L. Brummage, 38, of Van Lennen Avenue for a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:32 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Pershing Boulevard.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Laramie and southwestern Platte Counties through 415 PM MDT... At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chugwater, or 19 miles south of Wheatland, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Chugwater, Bordeaux and Slater. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 47 and 52, and between mile markers 64 and 74. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
.Slow moving thunderstorms and training thunderstorms will create the potential for flash flooding conditions across the forecast area the next couple of days. Recent heavy rainfall has saturated some of the soils across the region. Additional heavy rainfall is expected, with the potential for 1-2 inches of rainfall daily for some areas. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Carbon County, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Laramie Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, North Snowy Range Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Southwest Carbon County and Upper North Platte River Basin. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Paul L. Brummage, 38, of Van Lennen Avenue for a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:32 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Pershing Boulevard.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.