Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Paul L. Brummage, 38, of Van Lennen Avenue for a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:32 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Pershing Boulevard.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

