Recently arrested by Cheyenne Police Department:
Brittney M. Bird, 27, of Hugur Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Hugur Avenue.
Paiton M. Balow, 23, of Atlantic Drive on a felony warrant for child abuse (major injury, responsible for welfare) at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday at Nationway and Ridge Road.
Shirley A. Mehring, 36, of East 22nd Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay, failure to appear and a National Crime Information Center hold for an active warrant in Laramie County for failure to appear at 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Campstool Road.
Brandon W. Clark, 34, of Hickory Place for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:08 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Anthoney J. Bryant, 24, of Barrington Road for felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal entry, interference with custody and being under the influence of a controlled substance at 6:05 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Bent Avenue.
Parker C. Ewig, 31, of Pioneer Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 6 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Avenue and West 31st Street.
Michael J. Bicklang, 35, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic assault at 4:40 p.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Ronnie C. Gaylon, 32, of East 24th Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 4:24 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Mariyah Young, 21, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:50 p.m Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Tiffany P. Potter, 37, of East Pershing Boulevard for a felony arrest and hold at 10:10 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jiminez H. Munoz, 33, of East Prosser Road for misdemeanor public intoxication, failing to meet a drivers license requirement, failure to maintain a lane/unsafe lane change and going more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit at 3:17 a.m. Monday at Snyder Avenue and Randall Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Lionel L. Archuleta, 81, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Andy L. Lovato, Jr., 50, of Pleasant Valley Trail on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Avenue.
Sabrina B. White, 29, of Seminoe Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and violating a protection order at 8:21 p.m. Monday at Laramie County jail.
Aleisha M. Jackson, 36, transient, for felony probation and parole arrest without a warrant at 12:21 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.
Andy L. Lovato, Jr., 50, of South Greeley Highway on a felony warrant for escaping detention (felony conviction) at 10 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Rahim A. Al-Shams, 36, of Kansas City, Missouri, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:10 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 20th Street.