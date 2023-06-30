Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Angela H. Juarez, 36, of Stanfield Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for civil violation on the original charge of failure to comply with child support at 6:48 p.m Thursday in the 1100 block of West Allison Road.
Ammar Alkhamis, 28, of Hacienda Court for misdemeanor cell phone use while driving, driving without a valid drivers license and a misdemeanor warrant for eluding and reckless driving from Albany County at 10:13 a.m. Thursday at Carey Avenue and West Ninth Street.
Adam N. Sharif, 33, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 2:09 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Christopher D. Lackey, 49, transient, for felony possession (methamphetamine type drug), misdemeanor possession (marijuana, under 1/4 ounce), giving false identity, a felony warrant for failure to comply, misdemeanor conspiracy and misdemeanor fraud (credit card, less than $1,000) at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Sean L. Gibbons, 48, transient, for misdemeanor possession (liquid) and public intoxication at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Warren Avenue.
Ricardo J. Mclean, 21, transient, for misdemeanor possession (amphetamine type drug) and disturbing the peace/property at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Paloma A. Warren, 27, of West 17th Street for felony failure to comply at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Brandon W. Clark, 34, of Hickory place on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Donald A. Svare, 23, of Gardenia Drive, for misdemeanor refusing to identify himself to a police officer, possession (marijuana, under 1/4 ounce), disturbing the peace/property and resisting arrest at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Converse Avenue.
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Mathew Christie, 46, of Box Elder Road for felony possession (methamphetamine type drug), a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor warrant from Goshen County for property destruction, theft and criminal trespass at 9 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 372 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Lazorro M. Carabajal, Jr., 53, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Avenue.
Daniel J. Rivera, 40, of Snyder Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Isaiah A. Valero, 28, of Terry Road on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 1:28 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Dakota S. Pratt, 24, of Sunridge Drive for misdemeanor possession (amphetamine type drug), a felony warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:27 a.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Buckboard Road.
Melvin J. Watson, Jr., 31, of Cribbon Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Julian M. Hernandez, 22, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony child abuse (physical, minor injury, responsible for welfare), misdemeanor assault (battery), domestic battery and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jerry L. Woods, Jr., 32, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.