Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Desiree R. Pantoja, 39, of Medicine Bow Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Trevor C. Maupin, 23, of Bevans Avenue for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Randy Road.
Jesse A. Sanchez, 34, transient, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for parole violation on the original charge of first-degree criminal trespassing at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Erik R. Woolley, 57, of Snyder Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Avenue.
Crystal J. Thompson, 60, of West Seventh Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:18 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Joseph M. Ramsay, 39, transient, on a felony warrant out of Colorado on the original charge of aggravated vehicle theft at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Shane L. Baxter, 30, of Taft, California, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol (incapable of safely driving, first in 10 years) and interfering/obstructing at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Sebastian M. Moore, 25, of Williams Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday at East 10th Street and Converse Avenue.
Grant F. Frankhouser, 24, of East 16th Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstruction and resisting arrest at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Mariah Smith, 23, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, for felony failure to meet duty to stop (damage to attended vehicle or property) and robbery with injury at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of McComb Avenue.
Ruben M. Abeyta, 30, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:30 p.m. Monday at East Sixth Street and Morrie Avenue.
David B. Christensen, 50, transient, for felony simple assault on a peace officer and interference with a peace officer (injury) at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
John Doe, age unknown, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and refusal to identify to a police officer at 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Brian K. Jackson, 35, of South Greeley Highway on felony warrants for theft of firearm/livestock from building (greater than $1,000) and destruction of property (greater than $1,000) at 12:03 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Justin D. Kethman, 51, of Piccadilly Drive for misdemeanor probation and parole violator arrest (without a warrant) and possession of a marijuana type drug at 10:30 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Valente P. Lopez, 40, of Piccadilly Drive on a felony warrant out of Platte County for failure to appear on the original charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance at 9:57 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Jennifer M. Lopez, 42, transient, on felony warrants out of Platte County for failure to appear on the original charges of possession of amphetamine, theft and possession of a controlled substance at 9:10 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Piccadilly Drive.
***
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Stephen A. Sanders, 42, of Highland Road for misdemeanor DUI of alcohol at 9 p.m. Tuesday at North Greeley Highway and Interstate 80.
Justina M. Lopez, 31, of Highland Road on two misdemeanor warrants for theft (less than $1,000, shoplifting) at 9 p.m. Tuesday at North Greeley Highway and Interstate 80.
Nash M. Samay-Houle, 21, of Road 124 for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill or capsule) at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Christophe I Carabajal III, 32, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Tate Road.
Jake D. Hatley, 35, of East Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Erik R. Woolley, 57, of Snyder Avenue on a felony warrant for DUI of alcohol (fourth in ten years) and misdemeanor warrants for failure to meet duty to stop, driving under suspension (subsequent violation) and driving without an interlock device at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Jessie W. Banks, 59, of 17th Street of for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:56 a.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Austin D. Price, 38, of Terry Road on a felony court order and misdemeanor warrants for false imprisonment, domestic battery and destruction of property (less than $1,000) at 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 20th Street.
***
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Desiree A. Lucero, 24, address not provided, for two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear at 6:01 p.m. Monday at mile marker 7.1 of Wyoming Highway 212.