Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jessica M. Grimm, 25, of Bent Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana type drug and being under the influence of a controlled substance at 10:54 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Yellowstone Road.
Anthony C. Decklever, 37, transient, of East 13th Street for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, interfering/obstructing and poession/use of a controlled substance at 9:39 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East 13th Street.
Lavelle Brown Jr., 39, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense), no proof of liability insurance, possession/use of a controlled substance and possession/use an amphetamine type drug at 9:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East 21st Street.
Eric L. Mitchell, 40, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance and possession/use of an amphetamine type drug at 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East 21st Street.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 26, transient, for misdemeanor littering, disturbing the peace/property and refusing to obey at 8:34 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Christopher M. Garcia, 39, of Gering, Nebraska, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Joel C. Bujanda, 42, of 28h Street on a misdemeanor probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Thomas R. Schneider, 65, of Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:10 p.m. Thursday at Morrie Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Lisa L. Babcock, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Covered Wagon Drive.
Dana L. Davis, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Covered Wagon Drive.
Susan M. Graham, 60, of Bar X Road for misdemeanor expired or improper registration, interfering/obstructing and failure to identify herself at 7:55 a.m. Thursday at West 18th Street and Thomes Avenue.
Erika Martinez, 32, of West Third Avenue for felony aggravated assault (threat with a weapon) at 10 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Janessa T. Trujillo, 29, of Pueblo, Colorado, for misdemeanor giving false identity and a felony warrant out of El Paso County, Colorado, for probation violation at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Natalie A. Taylor, 56, of Acacia Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway.
Jenna R. Martinez, 37, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule) at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway.
Charles D. Winfrey, 53, of 17th Street for misdemeanor escaping from adult community corrections at 7 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
***
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Kaylee J. Jacobson, 21, of West Second Street on a misdemeanor warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Avenue.
Travis A. Treadwell, 33, of Rock River on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation on the original charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of marijuana at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Gregory E. Wills, 389, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation on the original charge of driving under the influence (DUI) at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Prosser Road.
Catherine M. A. Murray, 29, of Dell Range Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 20th Street.
Christopher W. Clark, 54, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for probation and parole violation on the original charges of interference with a peace officer and criminal entry at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Jose Ortega, 41, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
***
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Trevor L. Miller, 33, of Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor DUI of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (powder/crystal, three grams or less) and possession of a controlled substance (plant, three ounces or less) at 9:04 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 5 of Wyoming Highway 212.