Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Eric C. Cockley, 23, of a reacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Sergio D. Taylor, 28, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery, two misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of marijuana at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Carlos Perez, 33, of Salt Lake City, Utah, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Evan D. Yates, 68, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:24 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 15th Street.
Samantha C. Sherlock, 37, address unavailable, for felony burglary at 2 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Avenue.
Sandra A. Paiva, 57, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
***
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Gordon S. Hart, III, 45, transient, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and alcohol at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Avenue C-4.
Frank J. Hardy, 36, of Thomes Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Stacey R. Walter, 54, of McCann Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Albin Lane.
Joshua D. Vavra, 46, of East Sixth Street for misdemeanor DUI of a controlled substance at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 45 of U.S. Highway 85.
Amatoria L. McGarry, 43, of Avenue D on a felony warrant for burglary at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Olivia J. Garrido, 21, of Rustic Road for felony possession of a controlled substance in plant form, possession of a controlled substance in pill form, distribution of an illegal narcotic, misdemeanor interference with a police officer (hindering an investigation) and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday at 21st and House Road.
Jessey M. Smith, 29, of Tower Junction Road on a felony warrant for failure to appear and misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Christopher D. Lackey, 49, of McCann Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation on the original charges of theft greater than $1,000) and criminal trespass at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua D. Willett, 44, of Pine Bluffs on misdemeanor warrants for failing to meet duty to stop, failure to provide noice to police, joyriding unlawful use of motor vehicle), driving with a suspended drivers license, failure to produce liability insurance, failure to maintain lane and failure to appear at 10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Avenue C.
Larry D. Washington, 66, of Jefferson Road on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury) and a misdemeanor warrant for assault battery) at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Byron A. Gamble, 36, of 19th Street on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) and a misdemeanor warrant for possessions of a marijuana type drug at 3:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jessica M. Olivares, 38, transient, on a felony warrant for forgery (uttering, passing) at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Fork Road.
Orlando A. Cruz, 47, of Southfork Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:45 p.m. Monday at his residence.
David J. Weber, 37, of Alexander Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua D. Wallace, 32, of Pershing Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation on the original charges of unlawful contact touch) at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
***
Recently arrested by the Wyoming State Highway Patrol:
Lino M. Torres, 40, of Lincoln, Nebraska, for misdemeanor DUI of alcohol and controlled substance (first in 10 years), exceeding 75 miles per hour (six or more), not having a valid drivers license, not having insurance and not wearing a seatbelt at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 364 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Brenda L. Sutton, 37, of Carpenter for felony possession of meth (greater than three grams), conspiracy to violate the drug act and delivery of a controlled substance (meth) Monday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.