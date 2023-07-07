Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Allan M. Hauck, 59, transient, on a warrant from Larimer County, Colorado, on the original charge of misdemeanor possession at 5:40 a.m. Thursday at East Lincolnway and Warren Avenue.
Christopher L. Osborn, 43, transient, for misdemeanor driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense), possession of marijuana (more than 1/4 ounce) and a misdemeanor warrant from Sweetwater County for violating a court order (child support) at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday at West Fifth Street and Capitol Avenue.
Cody Shandy, 22, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear t 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
David B. Christensen, 50, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, possession of an open container of alcohol and public urination at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Michael R. Swartz, 54, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday at Morrie Avenue and Fifth Street.
Alexander J. Cisneros, 28, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Joshua K. Reddell, 29, of Wilderness Trail for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), criminal entry, destruction of property (less than $1,000), two felony warrants for probation violation on the original charge of battery with serious bodily injury, a felony warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Ames Avenue.
***
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
***
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.