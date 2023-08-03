Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
David Hammelman-Thomas, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weston County for failure to appear at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Robert Mota, 35, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Olive Drive.
Amber R. Norman, 24, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Crook Avenue.
Neil B. Daniels, 40, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
***
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
George T. Macklin, 41, of Walker Lane for felony aggravated assault (threat with weapon), misdemeanor domestic battery and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday at Terry Road and Walker Lane.
Jeffrey D. Harrison, 36, of South Greeley Highway for two counts of felony strangulation of a household member (injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Steven R. Dooley Jr., 42, of Elkhorn Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Government Complex.
***
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Felipe A. Lovato, 37, of Pleasant Valley Trail for misdemeanor DUI combination drugs and alcohol, possession of an open container of alcohol, speeding in a superintendent speed zone, interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday at the on ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 363.
David E. Richardson, 47, of Circle Heart Lane for misdemeanor battery at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
