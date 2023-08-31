Wingert and Moody.jpg

Joshua Moody and Hannah Wingert

CHEYENNE — A couple charged with attempted murder inflicted injuries severe enough for multiple bones in the 2-year-old boy’s leg to shatter and for his eyes to swell completely shut, among other injuries, according to court documents.

Cheyenne residents Hannah Wingert, 20, and boyfriend Joshua Moody, 21, were arrested Aug. 25, two days after officers with the Cheyenne Police Department were called to perform a welfare check on Wingert’s son.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

comments powered by Disqus