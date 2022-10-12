RIVERTON — Karl Allred made the motion to enter executive session, an unexpected call for public attendees to leave the facility and bide their time outside of the Central Wyoming Regional Airport until further notice.

Allred, a Uinta County committeeman, incidentally chosen as Wyoming’s interim secretary of state weeks later, explained that the Wyoming Republican Party and its county representatives were going to hear a presentation for their ears only.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus