NEW YORK — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s alleged attack on his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday.

Porter, 23, pleaded not guilty to felony assault and strangulation charges in connection with the incident early Monday at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. Prosecutors said he didn't stop until his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, ran out into the hallway covered in blood.

