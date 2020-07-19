CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team split two games at the Gabe Pando Memorial tournament Saturday at Pioneer Park.
The Sixers beat Poudre High of Fort Collins, Colorado, 10-0. They lost to the NoCo Roughnecks graduate team 4-1.
Against Poudre, Cheyenne got hits from seven different players. Zack Costopoulos had a home run and two RBIs, while Dominic Lopez had a double and two RBIs. Julian Romero also drove home two runs.
Trenton Rodriguez (7-1) pitched three hitless innings, while Grant Redman gave up just two hits in his two innings of relief.
Cheyenne (37-15) outhit NoCo, but couldn’t pull of the comeback. Kelden Hastings was 2 for 3, while Costopoulos, Romero and Jackson Hesford all collected one hit each.
CHEYENNE 10, POUDRE 0
Poudre…… 000 00 – 0 2 1
Cheyenne…… 0(10)0 0X – 10 7 0
Poudre pitching: Wallace, McCall (3) and Blehm. Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Redman (4) and Anderson.
W: Rodriguez (7-1). L: Wallace.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Lopez). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).
NOCO 4, CHEYENNE 1
NoCo…… 002 101 0 – 4 4 0
Cheyenne…… 000 000 1 – 1 6 2
NoCo pitching: Bokovick, Petrofrezzo (7) and Connelly. Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, McAnelly (6) and Lobmeyer.
W: Bokovick. L: Feezer (4-3). S: Petrofrezzo.
2B: NoCo 1 (McLaughlin).