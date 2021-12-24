Offense: The Cowboys had their share of offensive struggles early on, going three-and-out on three consecutive possessions, with Kent State seeming to figure out Wyoming’s run-heavy attack. UW took control after making some adjustments, though, scoring on seven of its nine remaining possessions. The only times the Cowboys — who rushed for 404 yards — didn’t score the rest of the game occurred when they got the ball back with 20 seconds left in the first half, and when they kneeled in victory formation in Kent State territory to close out the game. A
Defense: Few teams have been able to slow down Kent State’s offense, which led the MAC with 38.5 points and 512.9 yards per game during league play. The Golden Flashes racked up 656 total yards on Tuesday, with more than 300 both passing and on the ground. The Cowboys did record four sacks and eight tackles for loss, though, while holding Kent State to seven points during a span of 31 minutes and eight seconds that flipped the trajectory of the game. C+
Special Teams: Wyoming had a solid special teams performance, with Ralph Fawaz recording two punts of more than 50 yards and John Hoyland connecting on his only field goal attempt of the day. Rome Weber also had a 38-yard kick return for the Cowboys. B