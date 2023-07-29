Coal train Powder River Basin

A coal train rolls past a truck-and-shovel coal mining operation on Sept. 2, 2022, in the Powder River Basin north of Gillette.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

GILLETTE — Powder River Basin coal production dipped last quarter as demand cooled due to lower natural gas prices and higher utility stockpiles, despite the mines finding long-awaited improvement from railway companies.

The 12 Campbell County mines pulled about 54.7 million tons of coal from the basin from the beginning of April through the end of June.

