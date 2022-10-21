ALCS Yankees Astros Baseball

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, left, and Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel celebrate after Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston. 

 Eric Gay/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage could mean a quick end to the New York Yankees' postseason.

Houston largely has kept the Yankees from hitting home runs, allowing only a pair of solo shots. The Astros arrive in New York with a 2-0 AL Championship Series lead going into Game 3 on Saturday, halfway toward their third ALCS win over the Yankees in six seasons.

