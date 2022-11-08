Lottery Jackpot

A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Monday night's drawing was estimated to be a record $2.04 billion.

 Rich Pedroncelli/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.

The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.


McFetridge reported from Des Moines, Iowa.

