Avalanche Predators Ppd Hockey

Crews work on 6th Ave. S. after a water main break flooded Bridgestone Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Friday's NHL game between the Nashville Predators against the Colorado Avalanche was postponed because of the flooding.

 Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators postponed home games scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a water main break that soaked their downtown arena.

Hours after the Predators decided they couldn't play Friday's game against the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced it also postponed Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Makeup dates for the two games will be announced later.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus